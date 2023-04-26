Bengaluru: Woman Jumps Off Moving Taxi Bike, After Being Harassed by Rider

A scary and horrifying video of CCTV footage is viral in which a woman jumped off a speedy bike to protect herself. The woman got injured and the biker escaped with her phone. The horrifying and shameful incident is from Bengaluru where a woman hired a Rapido bike to reach her destination and the driver molested her on the way and the woman had to jump from the bike. The frightening incident occurred on the night of April, 21 at around 11 pm. The CCTV footage has scared people and the concern about the safety of women is in question again. Read out the whole article to get more info about the incident and how a brave woman showed courage to take the risky step to save herself.

The video is viral in which a woman can be seen jumping off a bike close to the BMS Institute of Technology and Management in Bengaluru. It has been reported that a 30- year -old woman who is an architect by profession revealed the whole scenario and wished to remain unnamed before the media. She told the police that she jumped off to protect herself as the driver sexually harassed her and was attempting to take her in the wrong direction. The woman told the police that she booked a Rapidi bike to visit her friend’s home in Indiranagar. Scroll down to get more info.

Woman Jumps Off Moving Taxi Bike

When Rapido reached her location, the driver seized her phone to look for the OTP, before she could understand anything, the driver began moving. In a little time, the woman realized that the biker is turning away from Indiranagar and moving the bike towards Doddaballapur Road. When the woman questioned him, he accelerated the bike and started molesting her. She realized that the driver was drunk. After grasping the situation in a few minutes, she tried to snatch her phone from the biker which he took for OTP and did not return. The biker sped up when the woman jumped off. As she was wearing a helmet, she got safe from getting head and facial injuries but she had wounds on her hands and legs.

The guards and passersby helped the woman by calling her friend. Her friend after knowing the whole incident rushed to the JB Nagar police station to report to the police. The police officers at first thought that it might be some sort of love affair problem as when they were calling the victim woman, her phone was switched off. When the police realized the situation, then they responded and called the Yelahanka police which started the action. The police arrested the biker and charged him with sexual harassment, kidnapping, assault, or criminal force against a woman. Further investigations are going on as the Rapido app is involved. The incident frightened about the safety of the women. Stay updated …