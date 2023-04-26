Who Is Tam Khan and Why Was He Arrested? Tam Khan And His Friend Video Goes Viral

Recently the news has come on the internet that Tam Khan was arrested. Currently, his arrest news is trending on the social media platforms. Since his arrest news has come on the internet many people are very shocked and now they have been searching for his name on the internet as they are curious to know about Tam’s arrest news and the charges he is facing. This news became a topic of discussion as this news left many questions in people’s minds. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, Tam Khan was arrested and his friend Andrew Tate was also taken for investigation for rape and human trafficking cases. The arrest news of Tam Khan and his brother has been confirmed by their lawyer. The statement was created on Friday. Directorate For Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism DIICOT comments that a total of four suspects were discovered that were involved in human trafficking. Two suspects of them were Romanian residents while the other two were British. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Is Tam Khan and Why Was He Arrested?

Tate, who was jailed over rape and human trafficking allegations, seems to have the support of Tam Khan, a former MMA fighter and Youtuber residing in Dubai. Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate’s high-profile arrest in Romania on 30 December 2022, provoked a significant online response. Reportedly, Khan stated in a video posted on Saturday that the contentious Kickboxer is innocent. The Youtuber disclosed in a video titled”The Arrest of Andrew & Tristan – Tam Khan’s Message” why he thinks his 15-year friend Tate is blameless and is reportedly being “set up”. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Tam Khan was born on 16 April 1982 in London. He is a former professional MMA fighter turned entrepreneur. He completed MMA across the world before retiring in 2010. His family moved to Essex when he was 11 years old so that his dad could accept a better employment offer. He completed his schooling from senior high school in Essex. He started to take boxing more seriously and dramatically advanced his abilities between 15 to 16.