Benjamin Smyth: University of Utah Swimmer Flees to Canada After he Was Charged With Raping Female Student

Recently the news has come on the internet that authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the University of Utah swimmer who was suspected of running to his home country Canada after being charged with raping a female student. Now this news has left many questions in people's minds and now they must be very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

According to the Salt Lake County court report, 19 years old Benjamin Dennis Kai Smyth who is from Saanichton, British Columbia, faces felony accusations of rape, violent sodomy, and violent s*xual abuse. His arrest warrant has issued on Monday. Salt Lake Country District Attorney Sim Gill stated in a statement on Thursday that officers will pursue Smyth’s extradition to Utah. Gill stated that a warrant was published on this very serious means of his arrival in court. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

University of Utah Swimmer Flees to Canada

Reportedly, the charging record said Smyth’s time on the university’s diving team. It started, Smyth dropped out of school and came back to Canada. SMYTH was a member of the University of Utah’s diving team, and according to University of Utah records, was on scholarship. SMYTH’s flight from jurisdiction only after learning of an inquiry into his actions while enrolled in college classes as a student-athlete on scholarship demonstrates a powerful likelihood that he will not submit to the court’s jurisdiction, And if released on bail, he will be on the run again. the document states. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Smyth was charged with abusing a woman s*xually on 16 August 2022, in her dorm room. The charges allege that the former diver arrived in the lady's room and without her permission, he removed her garments and pushed her to commit multiple s*xual acts before raping her. Smyth currently has an active arrest warrant. As per the court, filings, prosecutors have requested that Smith be taken into custody without bail as they claim he "left only after knowing the details of the investigation."