Twitch: New feature helps turn stream clips into TikTok videos and YouTube shorts

Today in this article we are going to share a new feature which has been revealed by Twitch which is a piece of great news for Tiktokers and YouTubers.As the news surfaced on the internet, social media active people are overjoyed by the recent upgradation of the streaming platform. As the news is viral on the internet many Tik Tok users and YouTubers are trying this new feature shared by Twitch and sharing their views on the internet. We are providing with you the whole information of Twitch is talking about. Be with us till the end to know more about the feature and how it works. Be with us.

It’s an update that Twitch has released a small tool that will help the streamers to make their short and vertical clip in seconds. Twitch has provided its users with a new clip editor which is accessible through the clip manager in the creator dashboard. It is a vertical video editor and will help in turning the live-stream clips into vertical videos in seconds. With this recent feature, fan following can be increased as per the reports.

New feature helps turn stream clips into TikTok videos

Twitch shared a video of a new and enhanced clip editor and the steps to follow to activate it. The new improved clip editor is available on the site’s creator dashboard in a tweet. In a Tweet by Twitch, it has been shared that in simple steps like converting clips to portrait mode and then adding the username it can be shared to youtube shorts and more. In a few clicks only landscape videos can be changed to vertical videos.

We are providing you with the detailed steps as published by Twitch here in this article. First of all, visit the Creator Dashboard; Click Content -> Clips; Select a clip and click the Edit & Share Clip button to launch the Clip Editor modal. Then in the next step, you have to choose between a full-screen or split-screen layout to show numerous face cams. In the third step, drag and adjust the capture range using the control points on the rectangles. The user can look at the preview after that with the current selection on the left side of the editor.

Many Twitch streamers have shared their views that after using this new tool offered by Twitch, they are able to grow their followings on Tik Tok and YouTube. Now it’s going to be very easy to edit the live stream content ready for vertical video platforms. Let’s see how the new web-based desktop clips editing tool helps to multiply the audience of live streamers. Stay tuned to us……