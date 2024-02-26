Beyonce Uncle Butch Cause of Death? What Happened to Beyonce Uncle Butch?

It is with heavy hearts we are announcing the passing of Beyonce’s uncle, Rowland Martin Buyince. The late Rowland Martin Buyince who was also known as Butch, is no more. The sudden passing of Butch left the whole community and the nation shocked. Butch was 77 years old at the time of his passing. Recently, the netezins hit the search engine regarding his cause of death. The people are coming on the internet and looking for his cause of death. His sudden passing news has gone viral on the internet and becoming the most discussed topic on the internet. Stay tuned for more information.

The American personality Beyonce was too close to Butch. The passing news of Rowland Martin Buyince is confirmed by Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles through the social media platform. The late Beyonce’s uncle Rowland Martin Buyince was an Air Force. He was too passionate about motorcycles and karate. Rowland Martin Buyince was known for his beautiful green eyes and his charming nature. He was living with his wife Jeanette and her daughter Dana. His passing left a void in people’s hearts who were too close to him. The passing news of Rowland Martin Buyince came shed into the highlight after confirmation by Beyonce’s mother. Learn more in the next section.

Beyonce Uncle Butch Cause of Death?

Now, the question is raised what was his cause of death? As of now, the circumstances surrounding his cause of death are unclear. The cause of death of Rowland Martin Buyince has not been mentioned in the revealed post. His death becomes a mystery. The mother Beyonce expressed her feeling about her late brother Rowland Martin Buyince. Tina Knowles, the mother of Beyonce is mostly affected by his passing. We are mourning the loss of a beloved man who touched many people’s lives with his nature. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

The late Rowland Martin Buyince was born in June 1946 and passed away in February 2024. Currently, the family of Beyonce is dealing with a difficult time. It is important to respect their privacy during their tough time. The family of Beyonce has not confirmed the funeral arrangements. The late uncle of Beyonce will be greatly missed by his loved ones. His works will also inspire the upcoming generation. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all the young people whose lives he touched through his guidance and mentorship. May his soul rest in peace. Keep following Dekh News for more updates.