Phoenix Accident: Teen Dead, Two Hospitalized After Fiery Car Crash, Footage

There is shocking news coming forward that a car crash incident happened in Phoenix. In this accident, a teen was killed and two others were hospitalized. This incident shocked the community and locals who were near the scene. The authorities immediately reached the incident scene after getting the reports and began an investigation to understand exactly what happened there.

According to the reports, this incident has been identified as a fiery 2-car crash that happened in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon 25 February 2024. It took place at about 3 pm near 40th Street and Baseline Road and the Phoenix Fire stated that a boy and woman were taken to the hospital in stable condition while one teen died in this accident. The locals tried to help the victims and informed the authorities.

Phoenix Accident

It is reported that it was a car crash in which two vehicles were involved happened in Phoenix, Arizona in which one teen was killed and two suffered injuries. The deceased has been identified as 16-year-old Talha Abdel Rahman, the only occupant of the first car that caught fire. On the other hand, a woman and an infant suffered injuries who were in the second vehicle. The woman was driving the second the car and her infant child was inside the vehicle.

Both injured were rushed to the hospital and reportedly, they are in stable condition. No details have been shared about the injured and there is no information about what led up to the crash.