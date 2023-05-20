BGMI Relaunch in India on 3 Months Trial Basis, Download Soon Check Details

Today, we have a piece of great news for gamers and those who liked to play BGMI (BattleGround Mobile India). This news is creating a storm on the internet sites and many social media users are hitting the search engine to more about this game. BGMI is the Indian Version of the PUBG Mobile also can be said that BGMI is only for Indian players. There are five important points are also shared about this game. Lots of gamers are curious to know more about this game, so we made an article and here we shared the complete information about the coming back of this game.

Lots of rumors about this game were shared in previous months but now Krafton announced that the game is going to make a comeback in India. It is confined by Krafton that this game is coming back and it will be available for download soon. The Ceo of Krafton India Sean Hyunil Sohn shared a statement in which they shared “We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to continue the operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India. We are so much excited to share that BGMI will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform.”

The main five things and points shared about this game are the following:-

It is confirmed by Krafton that BGMI is going to make a comeback in India and it will be available to download soon.

Krafton hasn’t shared the exact day and date of the BGMI launch in India but it is coming out that this will make a comeback on 18 June 2023.

The Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India, Rajeev Chandrasekhar shared on their Twitter account that this game will be first available in 3 months.

It is also reported that Krafton would make some changes to the game like the BGMI game won’t have blood and its color will be changed for assured the Indian Government.

Krafton shared that it put a time limit on the game where the player will not be able to take part with BGMI for 24 hours in India.

This is an online multiplayer battle royale game and one of the most popular games in the entire world. Krafton is the developer and publisher of BGMI. As per the reports, more than 130 million downloads were surpassed on the Google Play store. Many BGMI lovers express thier excitement about the launch of this game and shared thier reaction on social media pages. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles on exciting news topics.