Car Crashes into Camper With Six People Sleeping Inside, No Injuries

According to the exclusive news and information, the RCMP on P.E.I. has detained the driver. It is shared that the suspect crashed his car over the top of the camper in which six individuals were sleeping. This car accident took place on Thursday late night 18 May. Police shared that they received a call at around 1:20 am about a crash in North Tryon. The car came to rest in a vertical position after driving into the top of the camper. There were six people were sleeping inside the camp but no one injured in this incident. Keep continuing your reading to know more about this crash.

After this crash, the police arrested the driver who is identified as a 45 years old man. The detained individual is identified as a 45 years old man and he is currently facing charges of impaired driving. The six people were identified as a couple and four teens who were the children of the couple Tiffany Mcmurrer and Cody Guthrie. They were sleeping in thier camper and this camp was sitting in the driveway of the house they rent when suddenly the car drive off on top of the camp.

Tiffany Mcmurrer shared some statements related to this crash in which he shared what happened after this crash. There is a picture also shared in which the suspect's vehicle is seen as resting in a vertical position. This news is rapidly circulating on various internet sites and many social media users are sharing thier reaction to this crash incident by commenting. The exact reason behind this crash is not disclosed. It is shared that he was drunk at the drive but it is not confirmed yet. There is not much information is shared while the investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon.