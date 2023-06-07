Bhoomika Vasishth Video Goes Viral on Twitter and Reddit MTV Roadies Contestant Scandal

Recently the name Bhoomika Vasishth has come on the internet and this name is trading on the social media platforms because of her viral video. Now many people are inquisitive to know about her and why she is trending on social media platforms revealed that her audition video. Bhoomika Vasishth is a former contestant in the famous Indian reality TV show Splitsvilla. Now she is making headlines for the “dark phase” of her life where some of her “stripping” videos were viral online. Now many people are inquisitive to know the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Now Bhoomika has become unrecognizable because she is turning to a new chapter of her life. The videos contained conscious and personal information, leading to widespread shame for the young lady. Prince Narula and Sonu Sood have come forward to assist him after hearing this news. Reportedly, the viral video shows Bhoomika in a compromising position, leaving her mentally and emotionally disrupted. In the series of social media posts, Bhoomika recalled the incident, detailing that she was asked to share personal details during the Roadies audition. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Bhoomika Vasishth Video Goes Viral

As per the report, the audience panel asked her and her personal life including past relationships and s*xual experiences. Bhoomika informed them how she uploaded her video through the app and this video went viral on social media she also stated that she has done all this for money. The reality show has caught the attention of many famous stars including Sonu Sood and Prince Narula. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Prince Narula known for his stints in Roadies and Bigg Boss, decided to assist them during the audition itself by sharing his thoughts on the matter. He damned the viral and expressed his solidarity with Bhoomika, assuring her that she is not alone in this fight. Reportedly, Sonu Sood is in the limelight for his philanthropic efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and also came forward to assist Bhoomika. He offered t help her find a legal solution and ensure justice. In Bhoomika's case, it is cheering up to see that she is receiving support from her fellow reality show contestants.