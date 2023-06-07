Who Is Thembinkosi Lorch? Pirates Star Thembinkosi Lorch Found Guilty of Assault

In this article, we are going to talk about Thembinkosi Lorch who is getting so much attention recently and nowadays. He is a South African professional soccer player who is now popularity. He was recently arrested and charged with a case of assault and this case was registered by his ex-girlfriend. This incident happened in 2020 and now it is getting a lot of popularity on the internet. Many people are hitting the search engine to know more about this incident, so here we shared the complete information about this incident and also talked bout himself.

His ex-girlfriend Fundiswa Mathithibala registered an assault case that was opened against him on 6 September 2020. He was arrested on 7 September 2020 in Midrand, Johannesburg, and later released on R2 000 bail. It is shared that when he took care completely of his injuries and was going back on the field then suddenly, his past comes back to haunt him. He has been found guilty of assault with intent to harm by the Randburg Magistrates’ Court. Now, he was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, by the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 6 June 2023. Swipe up and continue reading to know more about himself.

Who Is Thembinkosi Lorch?

Thembinkosi Lorch is his real name and he was born on 22 July 1993 in Bloemfontein, Free State, South Africa. He is a professional soccer player and he played for the Orlando Pirates and the South African national team as an attacking midfielder. He generates a large number of fans around the world in a short time period. Many people liked his gameplay and he is one of the popular personalities. He is now facing the attention of the netizens and people.

Let us discuss why he is getting attention. He was arrested on the morning of 7 September 2020 for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend named Nokuphiwa Mathithibala. His ex-girlfriend had opened up a case of assault against him at Midrand Police station indicating that Lorch had strangled her after she had asked about his whereabouts. He was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and this news is making a storm on the internet or social media platforms. Many of his fans are sharing their reaction to this news by commenting and posting on the intenret.