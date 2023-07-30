Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar 30th July 2023: Watch Elvish Yadav Crying After Seeing Her Mother

Hello all the entertainment lovers, Here we are back with a written update on the Bigg Boss OTT 2. This show is one of the best and most popular reality shows. It is a spin-off Indian Hindi-language reality digital series of the show Bigg Boss. This show airs on Voot and JioCinema every day. This show gained huge attention from the people and now fans don’t want to skip any single episode of the show. Today is Sunday and fans must be very curious to know about the episode. Here we have more information about the match and we will share it with you in this article.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar 30th July 2023

This show is back with another season and currently running well with TRP on the television. Fans have been waiting for today's episode as they know that it will be more interesting and special. If we talk about the previous season then it was very outstanding and amazing.

All the Bigg Boss Ott markers are set to entertain its fans. Today’s episode starts with the host of the show Salman Khan. He welcomes the audience and informs them how the things inside the BB house have been modified after the previous day’s schooling done by him. Then, he welcomes the BB housemates and asks them if they are prepared for the elimination this week.

He says that the nominated contestants this week are Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia. He also says it is possible to double elimination, then both of them can be out of the house. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the BB Ott episode.

This makes them stressed while Salman asks the competitors to tell whom they think is going to get eliminated. Most of the competitors take Aashika’s name but Bebika says that she wishes that it would be Manisha who gets eliminated because the connection between them has shifted too much sour. After hearing this Manisha gets shocked while Salman announces to them that there is only one elimination this week. Salman reveals that Aashika has gotten the lowest votes. The episode ends here so don’t forget to watch the full episode of the Big Boss OTT Season 2. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.