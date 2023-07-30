Imlie 30 July 2023 Written Update: In Today’s Episode Imlie Observe Arto

Here we are sharing a written update of the Imlie. This serial is very famous among people and it has been running well with great TRP on television. Today’s episode starts with Arto. He says Imlie only listened to Kairi’s scream otherwise they could have saved her. Imlie states still she was still not about to remove the tank if he was not there. One more time Arto asks for her forgiveness so that she returns to his life again. She states she will go to see Kairi now. Here we have more information about the episode and we will share it with you in this article.

Imlie 30 July 2023 Written Update

Arto says he made her feel uncomfortable. He will not commit the mistake again. He begs her to sit beside him for some time. Imlie sees the bottle’s medicines’ color is blue. She calls the fake nurse and asks why the color is different. Then nausea says she had been using ink thus by mistake it occurred. She states why Imlie has been doubting her. She can hire different nurses if she wants. Imlie says she has the right to know about everything connected to Arto because she is his wife. Arto asks Imlie why she has been doing so much for him.

Meanwhile, Imlie replies that he is Kairi’s father. He states that she will not get bothered if anything occurs to him. Imlie says they both loved each other a lot and currently she has been trying to move on so it will take time. She goes from there. The fake nurse thinks she will get caught by Imlie go she tells everything to Kia and Akash that she can not do their work because Imlie keeps eyes on Arto all the time. Kia plans to send Imlie away from the house then only the plan can be completed.

They will pay extra money to the actor. Devika performs Arto’s aarti and Kia asks Imlie why she did not go to the office. She must not neglect it as she started the job recently. Devika tells Imlie not to take leaves and that she should go to the office. Kia frowns and Imlie suspects the nurse. She thinks about why she has been getting bad thoughts. Imlie asks Kairi to stay near Arto when she is in the office. The episode ends here so don’t forget to watch the full episode of the Imlie on the Star Plus channel. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.