Bihar: 36 Students Fall Sick After Lizard Found in Mid-day Meal at Govt School

It is shared that 36 students of a government school in Bihar fall sick and this news is running in the trends of the news. It is shared that 36 students fall sick after founding a lizard in a mid-day meal govt school in Bihar.

According to the reports and information, a lizard was discovered in a mid-day meal at a government school in Bihar. It is shared that a student at a government school found a lizard on their plate and informed thier teacher-in-charge. This government school is located in Saran, Bihar and now getting huge attention on the news and internet sites. Thereafter, 36 students fall sick and were rushed to a hospital. The police began an investigation after this incident and it is stated that the authorities would take action against the NGO responsible for supplying the food to the students. The Lizard was founded by one student of the school. Scroll down to know more about this mid-day meal incident.

36 Students Fall Sick After Lizard Found in Mid-day Meal

This lizard incident took place on Thursday 18 May 2023 at the government school when the school’s students got thier mid-day meal. Later, the school stopped the service of mid-day meals. All students were immediately rushed to the hospital when the student complained to the teacher about the lizard on his plate. Dr Santosh, a doctor at Sadar Hospital shared in a statement that the 36 students are now stable and are out of danger. The district administration now received the information about this school’s mid-day meal incident. It is said that a total of 40 students consume the mid-day meal and 36 of them fall sick.

This news is spreading like wildfire and went viral. After this incident, police began an investigation and will take action against the NGO responsible for supplying food to the students of the government school. The investigation is ongoing but not much information has been shared yet.