Why Did Twitch Mysteriously Ban Streamer For The Second Time? Explained!

Recently this news is going viral over the internet. In an intriguing turn of events, famed Spanish streamer Rubius suffered another unexpected Twitch suspension, his second ban within the past year. Although the suspension has since been lifted, the reason behind this temporary setback on stage remains a mystery. With an impressive following of over 14 million Twitch followers, Rubius has solidified his position as one of the most popular Spanish-speaking streamers.

While widely recognized for his masterful gameplay in CS:GO, Rubius recently turned his attention to exploring the captivating realm of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, taking its viewers through his adventures in Hyrule. Tempted. Sadly, on May 18 fans of Rubius were suddenly denied the opportunity to join him on his virtual journey as the streamer was unexpectedly hit with an unexpected Twitch ban. According to the latest information from streamer bans, famous streamer Rubius was mysteriously banned on Twitch on May 18th, 2023. The Blast premiered the CS:GO Major as he was watching the event before the ban.

However, these assumptions have yet to be confirmed. Only five hours after the ban went into effect, it was unexpectedly overturned. Rubius’ Twitch account has now been reactivated, allowing the streamer to resume streaming. The incident marks Rubius’ second encounter with a Twitch ban following a previous suspension in November 2022. The earlier ban was due to a misunderstanding with SEGA that resulted in a copyright strike on his channel for playing Sonic Frontiers prior to its official release. However, the November ban was swiftly resolved, with his Twitch account reinstated the same day, allowing him to resume streaming.

Rubius fans quickly took to social media to express their views regarding the ban. One user wrote, "Rubius says SEGA allowed him to play without restrictions today and yet banned him from Twitch." Another user expressed his frustration saying, "Wtf why twitch ban and unpartner rubeus?" Another fan wrote, "Why is Rubius banned from Twitch?"