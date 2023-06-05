Bijapur: 2 CRPF Jawans Injured in LED Blast in Chhattisgarh’s Latest News and Photos

The recent news that we are sharing has been reported from Chhattisgarh. The saddening news is that two CRPF Jawans have been seriously injured due to an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Chhattisgarh. The incident happened in Bijapur in Chhattisgarh. This was a Naxalites attack as per reports. The incident is shocking and people are praying for the well-being of the jawans. Chhatisgarh is facing so many Naxalites attacks in the past few years and many of our jawans have lost their life. The recent attack has again highlighted the Chhattisgarh situation because of Naxalist extremism. Let’s know more about the recent information that has been sourced from Bijapur. Scroll down.

It has been reported that two jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. The blast occurred on Monday morning June 5. The Jawans belonged to 85 battalions. The incident took place near Tekameta Hill at around 10:30 am. This location comes under Gangaloor police station limits. It is reported that a team of jawans were operating from the Pusnar camp. This camp is located around 400 kilometres from Raipur- the state capital.

2 CRPF Jawans Injured in LED Blast

Reportedly, the Battalion team was on its operation and was cordoning off the area. They were on the way to Hiroli. As they reached near Takmeta Hill, they ran over the pressure-triggered IED planted by Naxalites underground, an explosion occurred injuring two jawans. Both the jawans were rushed to the district hospital of Bizapur for the primary treatment, now they are being airlifted to Raipur for further treatment. A high-level search operation is underway in the area.

On April, 27 during the Dantewada Naxal Attack, 10 jawans and a driver were killed. After the investigations of that case, the Mastermind of that attack was unveiled and it was discovered that Jagdish Sodi of the Naxal Dharbha Division Committee was the accused. The government has directed the security forces many times to focus anti- Naxal operations but it seems that the Naxalites believe in bullets and not in ballots. Chhattisgarh’s ten districts which are facing the naxal attacks for the past few years are Baster, Bijapur, Dantewala, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Rajnandgaon and Sukma.

An extensive search operation is carried out by the CRPF jawans to find out the Maoists behind these incidents. In the previous attack on 27th April, CM Bhupesh Baghel expressed that the fight is in its last stage. Our prayers are with injured soldiers. Stay tuned.