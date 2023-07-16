BMW X5 2023 Launched At Price Of 93.90 Lakh: Images, Colors & Reviews

Today we are going to talk about another new BMW launch, people are very excited about this launch. People have been waiting for this launch for a long time. There are many people who want to buy this BMW. There are so many latest features in it. BMW’s latest is the X5 facelift which gets a tweaked exterior, a more premium interior, added tech, and more powerful engines. BMW India has launched the 2023 BMW X5 in India. The facelifted SUV is offered with petrol and diesel engines and in Xline and M sport trim levels, with prices starting at Rs 93.90 lakh and going up to Rs 1,06 crore. Here in this article, we talk about the new BMW launch news. As readers like to know more about this launch. Keep following the article to know more about this BMW launch.

BMW X5 2023 Launched At Price Of 93.90 Lakh

The brand has added slimmer headlamps which get matrix LED adaptive headlamps. The new BMW X5 not only demands high standards but lives up to them earning your respect with every mile of the journey. Come let’s talk about the new exterior of the new BMW. The grille gets the iconic glow illumination while the air intakes have been tweaked. Both the front and the rear bumpers features refreshed geometry. At the rear, the taillamps have also been reworked. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next section of the article.

In this car alloys are standard 21 inches. Now let’s talk about its interior. It contains so a beautiful interior. BMW widescreen is a curved display that couples a 12.3-inch instrument display with a 14.9-inch infotainment display. The SUV gets an ambient light bar below the infotainment display similar to the one seen in the BMW 7 series. The seats are very comfortable and standard look. The BMW new launch is loaded with comfort and convenience features such as four-zone climate control, Harman Kardon surround sound system, panoramic sunroof, M Leather steering, ambient lighting, and glass highlights for touch surfaces to name a few. Scroll down to know more about this news.

The BMW gives both facilities the petrol and the diesel engine which added boost of a mild hybrid 48v electric motor. The engine is more powerful than the older ones. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. For further information stay tuned to Dekh news.