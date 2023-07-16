India’s Best Dancer 3 16th July 2023 Written Update: Padmini Kolhapure, Shakti Kapoor

Here we are sharing a written update of India’s Best Dancer 3. This show is a very famous dance reality show. It is produced by Frames Production India and this show airs on Sony Entertainment Television. This show has a massive fan following and now fans don’t want to skip any single episode of the show. As we all know that today is Sunday and today’s episode will be very amazing and entertaining. Dance lovers must be very curious to know about today’s episode. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

India’s Best Dancer 3 16th July 2023

India’s Best Dancer has completed its two seasons which were more amazing and interesting. India’s Best Dancer is back with another season and currently, season 3 has been running well with great TRP on the television. This is the show many many talented people come on showing their their dance talent. Fans of the show have been waiting for today’s episode as it will be more interesting and amazing. All the contestants of the show are ready to give their best to win the trophy. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the show.

So now fans’ wait is going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for today’s episode. All the makers of the show are set to entertain their fans. Today’s episode starts with host Jay Bhanushali. He welcomes the judges with the special episode and tells them that today’s episode’s theme of ” family special”. The judges will be joined by the all-time beauty Padmini Kolhapure and the renowned Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor, who has come to convey their support for the contestants on “India’s Got Talent.” You are on the right page for more information about the show, so please read the complete article.

The cast stunned the judges with their amazing talents as Jai invited Sushmita and her choreographer Subhrnil, who impeccably delivered their performance on the song 'Piu Bole', leaving Terence emotional. After that, Best Hansvi and choreographer Rutuja come on the stage, and they perform on the Ye Galiya Ye Chaubara. They both give outstanding performances and get compliments from the Judges and guests. Boogie LLB performing actively on the song Humko Tumse Pyaar Hain.