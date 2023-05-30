BoAt Airdopes Genesis TWS Earbuds Launched in India Full Specification and More

Boat Airdopes Genesis TWS Earbuds are currently getting so much attention on internet sites and attracting the interest of many people. It is shared that these buds were launched in India and the latest TWS earbuds are equipped with 13mm drivers. It is a good chance for those who want to buy new earbuds in the upcoming or nowadays and here we also shared the complete detail about these buds. Let us continue this article and know the entire details related to the launch of these earbuds launching and their features.

As per the reports of Boat Airdopes Genesis true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds that the buds can be used for up to 54 hours of playback. It has a charging case for a 400mAh battery. It offers three different colors including Active Black, White Purity, and Oceana that increase its look. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and has a “Beast” mode with a 65ms low latency connection. It also offers a feature of in-ear detection and has an IPX5 rating for water resistance. It has a price tag of Rs. 1999 in the Indian market. It is easy to buy from both online as well as offline methods. Swipe up to know more about these devices below this paragraph.

BoAt Airdopes Genesis TWS Earbuds Launched

Some sources claim that BoAt Airdopes Genesis TWS will be available to buy from 1 June 2023. It is priced at Rs. 1799 and it will be available to purchase on online platforms such as the official boAt website and Amazon. Let us know more about its features, these buds are equipped with 13 mm with a frequency response range of 20-20KHz. It also features of 54 hours playback time on a single charge and it has a charging case of 400mAh and supports USB Type-C charging aside with an “ASAP charging” mode that offers an hour of battery life with 5 minutes in the case.

It is shared that the sound quality of this device is so much good and it is expected that it will be liked by the people and users. Many people and users have expressed their reactions towards the launching news. It is said that people can pre-order this device and it will available in some days after booking.