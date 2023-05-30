WATCH: Chinese Social Media Influencer Dies after Drinking Several Bottles Video Viral

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Sanqiange was a social media influencer who passed away soon after live streaming himself drinking many bottles of strong alcohol on China’s version of Tik Tok, a development that is expected to reignite debate about how to adjust the industry. Recently the news has come on the internet and lots of people are very saddened and shocked. Now people have been searching for the news on the internet as they are very curious to know about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Sanqiange was a very talented social media influencer. His real name was Wang Moufeng but he was better known as Sanqiange. He was very popularly known by the moniker Brother Three Thousand (Brother 3000). According to the report, a social media influencer has been discovered dead just hours after broadcasting himself participating in a competition with a fellow influencer which involved drinking Baijiu, a Chinese spirit with a typical alcohol content of between 30% to 60%. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Chinese Social Media Influencer Dies

One of his buddies informed the outlet that Sanqiange’s real name was Wang and he took part in an online challenge known as “PK” against another influencer in the early hours of 16 May 2023 and live-streamed the results on his Douyin channel. “PK” challenges involve one on one bottles in which influencers face each other to win prizes and gifts from viewers and often involve punishments for the loser apparently, in this case, drinking Baijiu. His friend is identified as Zhao. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

The video appears to show Wang taking part in his last challenge and his video has gone viral on Chinese social media but is no longer available for viewing. Since the news has come on the internet uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought he would lose his life at the age of 34. People should be very careful when they participate in such challenges which can take their life. Since his passing news came many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on the social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.