BOU vs MCI Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Bournemouth vs Manchester City Premier League

2 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Hello football lovers, especially those who are waiting for the Premier League’s next match. Yes, this league is back with its next football match and it will be played between the teams; Bournemouth (BOU) and another team Manchester City (MCI). Both teams are going to play the match against each other and it will be one of the best banging matches of this tournament. It is fixed to begin play at 11:00 pm on Saturday 24 February 2024 and it will take place at Vitality Football Stadium, also known as Dean Court or Goldsands located in Bournemouth, England. Several details are left to share about this upcoming match, so keep reading till the end.

In this league, both teams played well in the previous matches and received good responses from the audience and viewers. Both teams have played multiple matches and are now going to play their second head-to-head match. Bournemouth has played 24 matches and faced seven wins, seven draws, or ten losses. BOU team is currently ranked in the 13th place on the points table. On the other side, Manchester City has played 25 matches and faced seventeen wins, five draws, or three losses. MCI is presently ranked in the 2nd place on the points table. Swipe up and keep reading.

BOU vs MCI (Bournemouth vs Manchester City) Match Details

Match: Bournemouth vs Manchester City (BOU vs MCI)
Tournament: Premier League
Date: Saturday, 24th February 2024
Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)
BOU vs MCI Venue: Vitality Stadium

BOU vs MCI (Bournemouth vs Manchester City) Starting 11

Bournemouth (BOU) Possible Starting 11 1.Neto, 2. Chris Mepham, 3. James Hill, 4. Illia Zabarnyi, 5. Maximillian Aarons, 6. Lewis Cook, 7. Ryan Christie, 8. Marcus Tavernier, 9. Luis Sinisterra, 10. Justin Kluivert, 11. Dominic Solanke

Manchester City (MCI) Possible Starting 11 1.Ederson Moraes, 2. Kyle Walker, 3. John Stones, 4. Ruben Dias, 5. Manuel Akanji, 6. Bernardo Silva, 7. Rodrigo Hernandez, 8. Phil Foden, 9. Oscar Bobb, 10. Erling Haaland, 11. Julian Alvarez

This upcoming football is set to live stream on Star Sports and Fancode where the fans can easily enjoy it. If we talk about the team winning prediction then Manchester City has more chances to face victory in the upcoming match against the team Bournemouth. It is expected that this match will be one of the best matches, so watch and enjoy it. No one in both teams’ players is suffering from any minor or major injury and all will give their best in this match. The weather reports also claim that there is no possibility of rain on the match day and the climate is clear. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more articles.

