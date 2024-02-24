Sports

CC vs ATU Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Columbus Crew SC vs Atlanta Major League Soccer

by Shivam Kumar

In this article, we are going to talk about the next match of Major League Soccer 2024. Yes, the league is back and the match is fixed to be played between the teams Columbus Crew SC (CC) and the opponent team Atlanta (ATU). Both teams have a large number of fans and many are expressing their excitement for this match. It will begin to play at 12:39 am on Sunday 25 February 2024 at Lower.com Field, a popular square-foot soccer-specific stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Let’s continue your reading to learn more about this upcoming match including both teams, players, previous gameplay performances, scores, predictions, and more.

CC vs ATU Live Score

This league began recently and it is reported that both teams are going to play their first match in this tournament. This upcoming match will be the second match of this league and it is determined to be one of the best matches. Both teams, Columbus Crew SC and Atlanta have strong and active players in their teams who will perform their best until the end of this match which makes it more interesting for the viewers. Both teams are going to play their first match in this league and it is completely unexpected, so watch with joy. Keep reading…

CC vs ATU (Columbus Crew SC vs Atlanta) Match Details

Match: Columbus Crew SC vs Atlanta (CC vs ATU)
Tournament: Major League Soccer
Date: Sunday, 25th February 2024
Time: 12:39 AM (IST) – 07:09 PM (GMT)
CC vs ATU Venue: Lower.com Field

CC vs ATU (Columbus Crew SC vs Atlanta) Starting 11

Columbus Crew SC (CC) Possible Starting 11 1.Patrick Schulte, 2. StevenÂ Moreira, 3. Rudy Camacho, 4. Malte Amundsen, 5. Mohamed Farsi, 6. Darlington Nagbe, 7. Aidan Morris, 8. Yaw Yebeoh, 9. Diego Rossi, 10. Alexandru Irinel Matan, 11. Cucho Hernandez

Atlanta (ATU) Possible Starting 11 1.Quentin Westberg, 2. Brooks Lennon, 3. Derrick Williams, 4. Stian Gregersen, 5. Caleb Wiley, 6. Thiago Almada, 7. Saba Lobzhanidze, 8. Bartosz Slisz, 9. Nicolas Firmino, 10. Giorgos Giakoumakis, 11. Xande-Silva

This upcoming football match is 1st match for both teams in this league and it will be live broadcast on Fancode. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is presently unclear because both teams are going to play their first match. There are no details about both teams’ (Columbus Crew SC and Atlanta) previous game scores. Both team players are well and none of them suffer from any injury. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Fans are continuously cheering up their favorite teams. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read articles on exciting news topics.

