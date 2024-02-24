CC vs ATU Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Columbus Crew SC vs Atlanta Major League Soccer

In this article, we are going to talk about the next match of Major League Soccer 2024. Yes, the league is back and the match is fixed to be played between the teams Columbus Crew SC (CC) and the opponent team Atlanta (ATU). Both teams have a large number of fans and many are expressing their excitement for this match. It will begin to play at 12:39 am on Sunday 25 February 2024 at Lower.com Field, a popular square-foot soccer-specific stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Let’s continue your reading to learn more about this upcoming match including both teams, players, previous gameplay performances, scores, predictions, and more.

This league began recently and it is reported that both teams are going to play their first match in this tournament. This upcoming match will be the second match of this league and it is determined to be one of the best matches. Both teams, Columbus Crew SC and Atlanta have strong and active players in their teams who will perform their best until the end of this match which makes it more interesting for the viewers. Both teams are going to play their first match in this league and it is completely unexpected, so watch with joy. Keep reading…

CC vs ATU (Columbus Crew SC vs Atlanta) Match Details

Match: Columbus Crew SC vs Atlanta (CC vs ATU)

Tournament: Major League Soccer

Date: Sunday, 25th February 2024

Time: 12:39 AM (IST) – 07:09 PM (GMT)

CC vs ATU Venue: Lower.com Field

CC vs ATU (Columbus Crew SC vs Atlanta) Starting 11

Columbus Crew SC (CC) Possible Starting 11 1.Patrick Schulte, 2. StevenÂ Moreira, 3. Rudy Camacho, 4. Malte Amundsen, 5. Mohamed Farsi, 6. Darlington Nagbe, 7. Aidan Morris, 8. Yaw Yebeoh, 9. Diego Rossi, 10. Alexandru Irinel Matan, 11. Cucho Hernandez