Brisbane: Three Teenage Boys Injured, 1 Critically, After Car Rolls Down Embankment in Ferny Grove

A teenager is in critical condition after a serious crash in Brishane's northwest on Sunday night. Three 17-year-old boys were driving to a friend's house along Lanita Road in Ferny Grove when the driver lost control of the vehicle, sending it rolling down an embankment. The front-seat passenger sustained severe head injuries and was unconscious when emergency crews arrived on the scene at about 7 pm.

The driver and back seat passengers are in stable condition. All three boys were taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital. The three were all students at Marist College Ashgrove. The head of the college, Michael Newman, said he had been in touch with the boys’ families. All three boys are extremely valued members of our year 12 group. The Marist College Ashgrove community is united, offering sincere prayers and support for a full and complete recovery for each of the boys. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article. Scroll down the page to learn all the information about this case.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam vision from the area to come forward.