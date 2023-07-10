Who is Sharath Narayan? Former Teen ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Wins Another Game Show

Recently the news has come on the internet that winning one game show in America is tough, but winning two is a feat that must be admitted and celebrated. Sharath Narayan was born to be a winner. The former “Jeopardy!’ champion succeeded another game show called “The Chase” that airs on ABC. This game show hosted by Sarah Haines of ‘The View’ is where ordinary people compete against pros of common sense. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s start the article.

As per the report, the show greets three competitors each episode and characteristic one ‘chaser’, a trivia professional whose challenged to answer the most questions faster than the other. The recent episode of “The Chase” saw Sharath and his teammates go up against Brad Rutter, former “Jeopardy!’ star who has succeeded over $5.1 million in-game show earnings. But Sharath finished up winning $110,000 in prize money on ‘The Chase’ and he made his made in the history books for another game show. Currently, he has been gaining huge attention from the people and now many people are curious to know about Sharath Narayan. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who is Sharath Narayan?

Reportedly, Sharath Narayan is a very talented person who is a resident of Chicago, Illinois who seemed on the ‘Jeopardy!’ Teen Tournament back in 2016. He has cloaked up his senior year at Vanderbilt University, where he studied on a full-ride scholarship and now has his eyes set on earning a PhD. He wants to become a biology professor and has been doing his Ph.D. at Northwestern University until 2027. He won the hearts of many people with his intelligence seven years ago when he victory the ‘Jeopardy!’ Teen tournament led by the late host Alex Trebek. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Sharath ended up with $1 more than his fellow contestants Alec Foschtal and later disclosed the key planned to put a wager that saw him take home a whopping $100,000. When asked about where he would spend his prize money, he disclosed at the time that "I'd still like to go on a trip to Europe with my family (maybe Italy or Germany!), but the majority of it will probably go towards taxes and college tuition."