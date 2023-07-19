Bruce Highway Crash: Multiple people in hospital after Queensland Accident Involving Military Truck

The news of another crash is coming out, about which we will give you all the information from this article. An army vehicle, multiple caravans, and a B-double truck have been involved in a seven-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway south of Rockhampton, injuring several people. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

The included happened late this morning on the highway near Bajool. Police said the vehicle in the crash included a semi-trailer carrying a military tank, a flatbed truck carrying two caravans, a B-double truck, three cars, and a four-wheel drive towing a caravan. Three of the vehicles were on fire when police arrived at the scene and the other four were extensively damaged. The video shows military police and numerous emergency vehicles and personnel at the scene. Police have revoked an emergency declaration made under the Public Preservation Act and the exclusion zone established earlier has been dissolved. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

The incident comes ahead of Exercise Talisman Sabre, a biennial training event involving Australian and US troops, which is set to begin at Shoalwater Bay in central Queensland on Saturday. Motorists are still being urged to avoid the area while the incident is investigated. We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

People are hoping for updates from the police regarding the ongoing investigation and any progress made in identifying those responsible for the crash.