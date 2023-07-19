Hinsdale Accident Crash: Boy, 14, Recovering After Jeep Crashes into Hinsdale Sub Shop

A-14-year-old boy remains hospitalized after he and four others were injured when a Jeep crashed into a sub shop in Hinsdale Monday. The teenager was taken to Hinsdale Hospital and later flown to Comer Children’s Hospital after suffering critical injuries. The family of the young boy said he had just graduated from St. Issac Jogues. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

The crash has been devastating for this community, especially for the St. Isacc Jogues Parish, where the teenage victim and his family belong. Tuesday night they held a special mass for the boy, rallying through prayer. Baksay said his daughter altar served with the teen, and that his family is extremely dedicated to their faith and the church community. The feeling of sadness rippled through the Hinsdale community Monday after a 14-year-old was among five people seriously hurt when a car slammed into a sub shop.

The owner of Fontano's Subs said surveillance video shows a Jeep coming out of Fuller's Carwash across the street and crashing straight into the restaurant. Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash. It's unclear what charges they may be facing.

The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief.