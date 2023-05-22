Bugoy na Koykoy and Samsara 304 Break Up? Explained Update 2023

Recently Bugoy Na Koyokoy and Sansar’s name has come on the internet and they are making headlines due to the news of their divorce. Bugoy na Koyokoy and his second wife Sansar have confirmed their divorce. Since the news came on the internet many people are very shocked and now this news became a topic of discussion as news left many questions in people’s minds. Now they are very curious to know about the whole information. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, talented musical artist Bugoy na Koyokoy and his second wife Samsara disclosed that they were finally breaking up after dating for two years. they both dated each other for two years and four months and now they took the decision to end their relationship. Bugoy and his second wife Samsara have officially separated. Samsara is the second wife of the music artist’s three girlfriends. The rapper’s relationship with his three girlfriends was one of the most intriguing love teams that the internet had ever seen. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Bugoy na Koykoy and Samsara 304 Break Up?

Bugoy rise Samsara’s profession over the course of their two and a half years and four months together. Their fans showed a lot of love for their hit songs including “Holding Hands” which has more than 7 million Youtube views and their most recent track “Insomnia.” Their transition from a modest condo flat to a mansion also catches the attention of multiple followers. Since their divorce news has come on the internet it circulated on social media and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as people want to know the reason behind this. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, fans are very upset to discover that their romance has ended despite the fact that it is obvious that their pairing works. Meantime, Bugoy is still dating his two girlfriends, Lyka Diamon and La Bruha. In spite of the fact that he still has two ladies in his life, there are rumors that Bugoy has added a third to his girlfriend list. Bugoy is one of the most talented Filipino rappers and musical artists. He raps on childhood memories of Sorrento, and Cavite.