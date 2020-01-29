Burger King IPO Review, Date, GMP, Price Band & Details Allotment Status :- The globally recognised Burger King brand, also known as the “HOME OF THE WHOPPER®”, was founded in 1954 in the United States and is owned by Burger King Corporation, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc., which holds a portfolio of fast food brands that are recognized around the world that include the BURGER KING®, POPEYES® and TIM HORTONS® brands.

Burger King IPO Review

The Burger King brand is the second largest fast food burger brand globally as measured by the total number of restaurants, with a global network of over 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories as at June 30, 2019.

Based on number of restaurants, Burger King IPO are one of the fastest growing international QSR chains during the first five years of their operations in India. Being the national master franchisee of the BURGER KING® brand in India, they have exclusive rights to develop, establish, operate and franchise Burger King branded restaurants in India.

Their master franchisee arrangement gives them the ability to use Burger King’s globally recognised brand name to grow their business in India, while leveraging the technical, marketing and operational expertise associated with the global Burger King brand.

According to the Restated Financial Statements, their revenue from sale of food and beverages grew from Rs. 2,282.86 million in Fiscal 2017 to Rs. 6,285.86 million in Fiscal 2019 and was Rs. 2,108.87 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019. Their same-store sales grew at 12.23% and 29.21% in Fiscal 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Their gross margin grew from Rs. 1,365.63 million in Fiscal 2017 to Rs. 4,003.58 million in Fiscal 2019 and was Rs. 1,363.37 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019.

The Promoter of this company is QSR ASIA PTE. LTD and the lead manager to the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, CLSA India Private Limited, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited and JM Financial Limited. The Registrar to this issue is Link Intime India Private Limited.

Burger King IPO Review & Ratings

IPO Ratings & Review Criteria Ratings Industry Sentiments 7.9/10 Industry Ranking 7.2/10 Company Background 8.1/10 Company Reputation 7.2/10 Competitive Edge 7.2/10 Financial Statements 8.0/10 Popularity Index 7.9/10 Promoters Reputation 8.2/10 Retail Appetite 7.1/10 Top Brokers Review 7.9/10 Overall Ratings 7.4/10 Star Ratings ★★★★☆

Burger King IPO Dates

The opening and the closing date of Burger King IPO is not known yet.

Burger King IPO Subscription

The shares subscribed by the public will be updated herein on a daily basis, once the IPO is open for subscription.

Day / Date QIB NII RII Total Subscription 1st Day – 2nd Day – 3rd Day – 4th Day – 5th Day – Shares Offered or Net Issue

Burger King IPO Allotment Status

Here, you can find the Allotment Status of this IPO.

Basis of Allotment Finalization Refunds Initiation Credit of Shares to Demat Account Share Listing Date

Burger King IPO Price Band / Cash Price

The face value of each share is Rs. 10 and the cash price of the IPO is not yet disclosed.

Burger King IPO Size

Equity Shares of Burger King IPO is aggregating up to Rs. 4,000 million. Their Company, in consultation with the BRLMs, is considering a Pre-IPO Placement of such number of Equity Shares for cash consideration aggregating up to Rs. 1,500 million, at its discretion, prior to filing of the Red Herring Prospectus with the RoC.

If the Pre-IPO Placement is completed, the number of Equity Shares issued pursuant to the Pre-IPO Placement will be reduced from the Fresh Issue, subject to a minimum Offer size of 10% of the post-Offer paid-up. Equity Share capital of their Company being offered to the public.

Burger King IPO Share Offering

QIB –

RII –

NII –

Offer for Sale: Offer for sale of up to 60,000,000 Equity Shares by the Promoter Selling Shareholder aggregating up to Rs. [●] million

Burger King IPO Financial Summary

On the basis of Standalone statement:

Amount (in INR & million) 30-Jun-19 Mar-19 31-Mar-18 31-Mar-17 Total Assets 9,572.04 9,204.72 7,303.55 6,984.63 Total Revenue 2,142.61 6,441.30 3,887.37 2,341.33 Total Expense 2,160.27 6,824.09 4,709.69 3,059.79 Profit After Tax (17.66) (382.79) (822.32) (718.46)

Earnings per Equity Share (in million)

Amount (in INR & million) 30-Jun-19 Mar-19 31-Mar-18 31-Mar-17 Basic & Diluted

List of Related Parties (Key Managerial Personnel)

Sumit P. Zaveri, Chief Financial Officer

Abhishek Gupta, Chief of Business Development and Operations

Namrata Tiwari, Chief People Officer

Ranjana Saboo, Company Secretary

Burger King IPO Issue Object

These are the IPO Issue Objects of the company:

Funding roll out of new Company-Owned Burger King Restaurants; and

General corporate purposes.

Burger King IPO – Basis of the Offer Price

The issue price is determined by the company in consultation with the Lead manager on the basis of the following qualitative and quantitative factors.

Qualitative factors are:

Exclusive national master franchise rights in India

Strong customer proposition

Brand positioned for millennials

Vertically managed and scalable supply chain

Operational quality, a people-centric operating culture and effective technology systems

Well defined restaurant roll out and development process

Experienced, passionate and professional management team

Burger King IPO – Quantitative Factors

Basic & Diluted EPS RONW in % NAV (Rs.) 31-Mar-16 (1.44) (15.33) 9.30 31-Mar-17 (3.10) (28.64) – 31-Mar-18 (4.87) (19.55) –

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio in relation to Price band of [●] to Rs. [●] per Equity Share

Particulars P/E ratio Highest 134.67 Average 65.02 Lowest 99.85

Burger King Limited: Competitive Peers

Below are the top competitors:

Sr. No. Particulars Face Value (in Rs.) Basic EPS (In Rs.) Diluted EPS (In Rs.) P/E Ratio RONW (%) NAV (In Rs.) 1 Burger King Limited 10 (1.44) (1.44) [●] (15.33)% 9.42 2 Jubilant Foodworks Limited 10 24.23 24.23 65.02 25.39% 95.45 3 Westlife Development Limited 2 2.59 2.58 134.67 6.91% 37.47

Burger King IPO Lead Managers

Edelweiss Financial Services Limited

JM Financial Limited

CLSA India Private Limited

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited

Burger King IPO Registrar to Offer

Link Intime India Private Limited

C-101, 1st Floor,

247 Park, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg

Vikhroli (West)

Mumbai, Maharashtra 400 083

Tel: +91 22 4918 6200

E-mail: burgerking.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Investor grievance E-mail:

burgerking.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Contact Person: Shanti Gopalkrishnan

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

SEBI Registration No.: INR000004058

