Canada Highway Crash: 15 Killed in Canada Truck Hits Bus in Manitoba CCTV Footage

Recently, a terrible crash incident happened in which a total of 15 people were killed. It is shared that a semi-trailer truck hit a small bus at the junction of two major roads. Yes, you heard right this crash was so scary and now this crash incident is making the headlines of the news channels. There are some pictures of this accident have been shared online. This news is rapidly circulating on the internet sites and running in the trends of the social media pages. Let us know the complete details about this accident and also talk more in this article, so read wholly.

According to the reports and sources, this crash incident took place on Thursday 15 June 2023 and this news created a great buzz on the internet. In this crash, at least 15 people passed away in the Canadian prairie province of Manitoba on Thursday when a semi-trailer truck hit a small bus that was carrying a group of people. Most were elderly people on the bus who passed away. Currently, there is no information has been shared bout the elder people who died in this crash incident. Swipe up this article and read continuously.

15 Killed in Canada Truck Hits Bus in Manitoba

After this accident, the section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Manitoba has been closed. This accident is gathering so much attention and it is said that this crash is the most lethal road accident. In a report, it is shared that this crash incident happened at the junction of two major roads near the town of Carberry in southwestern Manitoba, 170 km (105 miles) west of Winnipeg. The bus passengers were going to a casino in Carberry but the passengers were involved in a crash incident. There is a picture also shared that a bus was damaged and a semi-truck is also seen in this picture.

There is an investigation has begun after this crash incident. Assistant Commissioner, Rob Hill now leads the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the investigation of this incident is underway. The bus was carrying around 25 people in which 15 died in this crash. The other injured people were admitted to the nearby hospital and they are getting treatment for their injuries. The drivers of both vehicles are alive and they are not suffering from any life-threatening injuries. Many social media users are sharing their condolence for those people who died in this incident. There is not much information has been confirmed and shared about this incident.