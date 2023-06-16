Who Is Sasha Palma? Model Goes After Kylie Jenner’s Beauty Brand Kylie Cosmetics Over Unpaid Dues

In this article, we will share viral news that has come out. The very big news is coming out that a Model is going after Kylie Jenner’s beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics over unpaid dues. Come let’s investigate this viral news and clear all questions through this article. While Kylie has worked on a number of celebrity projects, her beauty company, Kylie Cosmetics, is responsible for the majority of her personal worth. Kylie Cosmetics was a huge success because she has a passion for beauty. Recently this news is viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the viral news.

Who Is Sasha Palma?

Sasha Palma is a model and she sued Kylie’s company, which alleges she recruited for a couple of picture sessions for Kylie’s cosmetics products. Sasha Palma claimed she was due payment by early July, but Kylie’s firm missed the deadline by more than 30 days. Sasha said that Kylie’s firm was obviously capable of paying her on time, but they chose not to, resulting in a total fine of $60,000. Sasha alleges in the lawsuit that the same thing happened when she was contracted for another one-day portrait session in August 2020. She claims she did not receive her $2,000 check until more than 30 days after the deadline and is therefore entitled to an additional $60,000.

According to a spokesman for Kylie's company, the model was paid 45 days prior to the invoice for both shots. The representative also claimed to have the document. Meanwhile, a source close to Kylie claims that the model's agency may have withheld money from her through no fault of hers.