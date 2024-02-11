Canada’s Brampton: 3 Indians Killed in Road Accident, One Arrested

Good day, Today a news has come stating that One arrested after a road accident in Brampton, Canada claims the lives of three Indians. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. Tragedy struck as two brothers, Reetik Chhabra (23) and Rohan Chhabra (22), along with their friend Gaurav Fasge (24), lost their lives in a ‘high-speed’ car crash in Brampton, Canada. A fundraising page has been initiated to gather funds for repatriating the bodies of these three young men back to India.

Three individuals of Indian origin lost their lives in a two-vehicle car crash in Brampton, Canada, earlier this week, as reported by Canadian media. The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, and authorities suspect a connection to a street race. The victims were identified as Reetik Chhabra, who was celebrating his 23rd birthday on that day, his 22-year-old brother Rohan Chhabra, and their friend Gaurav Fasge, aged 24. Peel Regional Police reported that officers responded to the scene and discovered three young adult males who were pronounced dead at the site of the accident.

Canada’s Brampton Crash

The crash occurred at approximately 1:30 am on Bovaird Drive near Chinguacousy Road. The second vehicle involved in the crash was discovered abandoned at a nearby gas station. The precise details of the accident are still under investigation, as reported by CBC News. “Speeds were a major factor here. For the (second) vehicle to be in the condition that it’s in, it would have been travelling at an unacceptably high rate of speed,” mentioned a police officer, as quoted by CBC News.

The driver of the second vehicle initially fled the accident scene but was subsequently apprehended. A GoFundMe page, initiated by a cousin of the deceased brothers, aims to raise funds to repatriate the bodies of all three individuals to India. Himanshu Chaudhary, the cousin of the victims, shared that the estimated expenses for transferring Gaurav’s body to India would be around $12,000, while the funeral cost for Reetik and Rohan would be approximately $16,000 ($8,000 each). The fundraising goal has been set at approximately $65,000, ensuring that the remaining amount will be directed to support their parents.