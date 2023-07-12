CBI Raids House in East Delhi Over Distribution of Child Pornography Online Case

The breaking news is coming that CBI searches a house in East Delhi over the distribution of child pornography online. This news is gone viral and gaining a lot of attention. This news is circulating all around the internet and making huge controversy. People have many quarries regarding this news. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Let’s discuss this in detail.

The case has now taken a serious turn with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducting a search at the accused’s house in East Delhi. The CBI is India’s premier investigating agency and is known for dealing with high-profile cases. In this particular case, the agency has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused for sharing, downloading, and distributing explicit material involving children. The FIR has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The CBI’s search at the accused’s house was conducted as part of their investigation to gather evidence that can further strengthen their case. In today’s digital age, the internet has become a platform for various forms of crime, including child pornography. The CBI’s actions serve as a reminder that individuals who engage in such illegal activities will be held accountable for their actions. Child pornography is a grave offense that not only violates the rights of children but also has long-lasting psychological and emotional impacts on the victims. It is essential for authorities to take strict action against individuals involved in such heinous crimes to protect the innocence and safety of children.

The addition of sections under the POCSO Act in the FIR indicates the seriousness with which the CBI is approaching this case. This act specifically addresses crimes against children and provides for the establishment of special courts to expedite trials. The inclusion of these sections suggests that the CBI is determined to ensure that justice is served. Child pornography is a societal evil that needs to be eradicated. The actions of the CBI in this case demonstrate their commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of children. It is only through a collective effort that we can create a society where every child can grow and flourish in a safe environment.