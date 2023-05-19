CDZ vs VLD Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Cadiz vs Valladolid La Liga Leauge

Hello football lover, there is a superb match in the La Liga League that is going to take place at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla football stadium located in Cádiz. This match is fixed to be played between Cadiz (CDZ) and Valladolid (VLD). This upcoming football match will begin to play at 12:30 am on Saturday 20 May 2023 Both teams contains a massive number of fans around the world who are so much curious to know more about this upcoming football match, So we made an article and shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

This upcoming match is the 6th head-to-head match of this tournament. Both teams played well in their last match and let’s know about the last five matches of this tournament. Cadiz had faced three losses, one win, and one draw in thier last five matches of this tournament. On the other side, Valladolid faced one win and three losses in thier last five matches of this tournament. The previous gameplay of both teams was most liked by the fans and viewers and it is determined that this match will be a banging match this tournament, so watch this upcoming match.

CDZ vs VLD (Cadiz vs Valladolid) Match Details

Match: Cadiz and Valladolid

Tournament: La Liga Leauge

Date: Saturday, 20th May 2023

Time: 12:30 am

Venue: Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in Cadiz

CDZ vs VLD (Cadiz vs Valladolid) Starting 11

Cadiz (CDZ) Possible Starting 11 1.Jeremias Ledesma, 2. Alfonso Espino, 3. Isaac Carcelen, 4. Rafael Jimenez, 5. Luis- Hernandez, 6. Ivan Alejo, 7. Ruben Sobrino, 8. Fede San Emeterio, 9. Gonzalo Escalante, 10. Sergi Guardiola, 11. Chris Ramos

Valladolid (VLD) Possible Starting 11 1.Jordi Masip, 2. Javi Sanchez, 3. Sergio Escudero, 4. David Torres, 5. Lucas Rosa, 6. Martin Hongla, 7. Kike Perez, 8. Monchu, 9. Kenedy, 10. Gonzalo Plata, 11. Cyle Larin

According to the reports, The weather is candid and beautiful on the match day and there is no chance of rain. There is no player who has any injury before playing this match. This football match will be broadcast live on the Voot application and voot.com website.