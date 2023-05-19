SAS vs MNZ Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Sassulo vs Monza Serie A League

Today we are going to talk about the next football match in the Serie A League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams one Sassulo (SAS) and the other team Monza (MNZ). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:15 am on Saturday 20 May 2023 and this match is going to take place at Stadio Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

Both teams played well in thier last matches and won the heart of their fans. If we talk about their last five matches then, the Sassulo team had faced three losses, one draw, and one win in their last five matches of this tournament. On the other hand, Monza had faced three wins and two losses in thier last five matches of this tournament. Both teams have strong players in thier teams who will their best in this upcoming football match, so watch and enjoy.

SAS vs MNZ (Sassulo vs Monza) Match Details

Match: Sassulo vs Monza

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Saturday, 20th May 2023

Time: 12:15 am

Venue: Stadio Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia

SAS vs MNZ (Sassulo vs Monza) Starting 11

Sassulo (SAS) Possible Starting 11 1.Andrea Consigli, 2. Rogerio da Silva, 3. Jeremy Toljan, 4. Ruan Netto, 5. Martin Erlic, 6. Maxime Lopez, 7. Matheus Henrique, 8. Davide Frattesi, 9. Gregoire Defrel, 10. Domenico Berardi, 11. Armand Lauriente

Monza (MNZ) Possible Starting 11 1.Michele Di Gregorio, 2. Pablo Mari, 3. Samuele Birindelli, 4. Luca Caldirola, 5. Carlos Augusto, 6. Armando Izzo, 7. Patrick Ciurria, 8. Matteo Pessina, 9. Jose Machin-Dicombo, 10. Gianluca Caprari, 11. Dany Mota

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is clear and clean on the match day and there is no chance of rain which makes the match more interesting. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone is ready to play this upcoming match. This amazing football match will be live telecast on some official or verified sites on the internet. The fans are very excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is expected that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament.