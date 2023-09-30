Chandler Jones reportedly arrested in Las Vegas: What happened with American Footballer?

Raiders star Chandler Jones has surfaced on various social media pages over the last few days. It is coming forward that he was arrested following bizarre and weird comments on social media pages. He is an American football defensive end player who plays for the Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League (NFL). Now, he is getting attention after his arrest and many are paying attention to know about the exact reason for his arrest. So, we made an article and shared all the details about his arrest and we also discussed more about himself.

Chandler Jones reportedly arrested in Las Vegas

According to the exclusive sources and reports, Chandler was arrested on the night of Thursday 28 September 2023 in Las Vegas. His arrest news is rapidly circulating on the top of the news and internet sites created a great buzz. Many are curious to know and ask on the search engine or the internet why he was arrested and the reason behind his arrest. It is shared that he was arrested for violating a domestic violence protective order and a day after this incident, he shared disturbing videos on social media. After this incident, he was arrested. Many details remain to share, so continue your reading to know more about this incident.

The videos went viral in a short time and continuously circulated on various social media pages. In the viral videos, he was seen crying and making baseless accusations against his former offensive coach, Josh McDaniels, for the demise of his late teammate Aaron Hernandez. His friend killed himself in prison and making fake allegations against someone is a crime that is the reason why he was arrested. Chandler was booked with two charges including violating a domestic violence protective order by the Clark County Detention Center. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more about this incident.

Presently, he is being held on a bond of $15,000 and he is scheduled to appear on 4 December 2023 in court following this case and the allegations. The running time of this viral video is about 25 minutes and he made this video outside his Las Vegas home. After coming out of this video, many shared their reactions on the internet and the investigation of this incident is underway. Chandler James Jones is an American football player and he began his football playing career from his college time. He is 33 years old and facing various controversies following his viral video.