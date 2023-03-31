CHE-W vs LYN-W Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match Women’s Champions League

Hello friends, here we are going to share the exciting and big news with you that one of the best leagues Women’s Champions League is coming back with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Chelsea Women vs Lyon Women. Both teams have different gameplay and now they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. Now all the fans are searching for the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the match CHE-W vs LYN-W and we will share it with you in this article.

It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between two powerful teams. Now all the players are ready to give their best to win the match. The Womens Champions League match between Chelsea Women vs Lyon Women will be played at Stamford Bridge. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Match Details

League: Women’s Champions League

Team: Chelsea Women (CHE-W ) vs Lyon Women (LYN-W)

Date:31st March 2023

Day: Friday

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea Women (CHE-W ) Possible playing 11: 1. Ann-Katrin Berger, 2. Jess Carter, 3. Magdalena Eriksson, 4. Maren Mjelde, 5. Kadeisha Buchanan, 6. Erin Cuthbert, 7. Sophie Ingle, 8. Melanie Leupolz, 9. Guro Reiten, 10. Sam Kerr, 11. Lauren James

Lyon Women (LYN-W) Possible playing 11: 1. Christiane Endler, 2. Wendie Renard, 3. Ellie Carpenter, 4. Perle Morroni, 5. Vanessa Gilles, 6. Dzsenifer Marozsan, 7. Damaris Egurrola, 8. Lindsey Horan, 9. Sara Dabritz, 10. Delphine Cascarino, 11. Eugenie Le Sommer

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous among people and now all the players are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match will be played between Chelsea Women vs Lyon Women on 31st March 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at Stamford Bridge. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match result then the CHE -W team won 1 match and on the other hand, the LYN-W team won 2 matches. LYN-W has more chances to win the match against CHE-W.