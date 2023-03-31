WOL-W vs PSG-W Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match Scorecard Odds

Hello, all the sports lovers, here we are going to share exciting news with you that a very well-known and wonderful women’s Champions League is all set to entertain its fans with amazing teams. This match is going to be played between Wolfsburg Women vs Paris Saint-Germain Women. As we all know that both teams are very famous among people and they have a massive fan following. Now all the fans are searching for the match details as they know that it will be also very interesting and enjoyable. Here we have more information about the WOL-W vs PSG-W match and we will share it with you in this article.

The women’s Champions League is coming back with its two powerful teams. Now all the players are also very keen to know about the match as they also want to support their favorite team. The Womens Champions League match between Wolfsburg Women vs PSG-W is going to be played at Volkswagen Arena. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all football lovers are very super curious to know about the match details including the team, date, time, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Wolfsburg Women (WOL-W) vs Paris Saint-Germain Women (PSG-W)

League: Women’s Champions League

Date: 30th March 2023

Day: Thursday

Time: 10:15 PM (IST) – 04:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Volkswagen Arena

Wolfsburg Women (WOL-W) Possible Playing 11: 1.Merle Frohms, 2. Kathrin Hendrich, 3. Felicitas Rauch, 4. Dominique Bloodworth, 5. Marina Hegering, 6. Lena Oberdorf, 7. Svenja Huth, 8. Jill Roord, 9. Lena Lattwein, 10. Ewa Pajor, 11. Alexandra Popp

Paris Saint-Germain Women (PSG-W) Possible Playing 11: 1.Sarah Bouhaddi, 2. Ashley Lawrence, 3. Sakina Karchaoui, 4. Elisa De Almeida, 5. Sandy Baltimore, 6. Grace Geyoro, 7. Kheira Hamraoui, 8. Jackie Groenen, 9. Oriane Jean-Francois, 10. Kadidiatou Diani, 11. Ramona Bachmann

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and talented players and they all are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Wolfsburg Women vs Paris Saint-Germain Women on 30th March 2023 from 10:15 PM (IST) – 04:45 PM (GMT) at Volkswagen Arena. The WOL-W team won 3 matches, lost 0 matches, and draw 2 matches, and the PSG -W team won 4 matches and lost 0 matches and draw 1 match. As per the scoreboard, the WOL-W team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.