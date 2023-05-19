Check: TN SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Declared | Direct Link to Download Scorecard

Recently, the Tamil Nadu SSLC class 10th result 2023 was declared and this news is running in the trends of the internet and social media platforms. Now, many students are searching for the links to know thier results and are curious to know more about the results. Students can check thier result and here we shared some more information and updates related to the release of TN SSLC class 10th result 2023. Here, we shared the direct link to download scorecards. Let’s continue this article and know more about this result update in this article, so read continuously and completely.

As per the exclusive sources and information, the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2023 has been declared at 10 am on Friday 19 May 2023 on the official website. Now the students are able to check and know their results. The TN SSLC stands for the State Board of School Examinations & Board of Higher Secondary Examinations Tamilnadu. After too much awaited TN SSLC result 2023 has been shared and the students can check or download their results from the official website. It is shared that TN SSLC Class 10th Result has been declared for about 9 lakh candidates this year. This exam was conducted from 6 April 2023 to 20 April 2023 at multiple exam centers.

TN SSLC Class 10 Result 2023

Students can check their results by using the board exam registration number and date of birth on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in websites. Below we shared some following links for the student where they can check and download thier marks:-

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

We also shared the steps to download the Class 10th result 2023

Open any browser and visit the official website of TN Class 10 Result 2023

Then click on the direct link tab available on the result portal

Click on the login option

Enter your exam registration number and your date of birth

Click on submit

Your scorecard will be displayed on your screen

Now, students are able to check thier results and they can also download their results and take a screenshot of the result for future reference.

Girls outperformed boys by 94.4% last year and it is expected that the students will also gain good results this year. This news is rapidly circulating on the internet and many students are checking their results, Currently, it is not confirmed who gains the highest marks and who gains the lowest. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.