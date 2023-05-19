Sydney: Teen Driver Granted Bail After Alleged Hit-and-Run Charges Explained!

The news that we are sharing today has been reported from Sydney, Australia. It has been reported that three schoolboys were knocked by a car in Sydney. One teenage boy who is thirteen years old is seriously injured and the other two children of twelve years of age are out of danger and met with minor injuries. The accused of the terrible accident is an eighteen years old boy who is pursuing international studies from there. The accused has been identified as Vansh Khanna. He belongs to India and is studying at Macquarie University. After the terrible accident, the boy was arrested by the Sydney police and now the reports are revealing that the international student has been granted bail. Go through the whole article to know about the details of the deadly accident.

International student Vansh Khanna has been charged for allegedly crossing the red light and harming three boys who were on their way to school and were crossing at a green pedestrian light at the Crows Nest yesterday. The alleged accused Vash Khanna even after attempting the crime and breaking the safety measure kept on driving and was arrested at Lane Cove which is around four kilometres away from Crown Nest. He was arrested by the police about 30 minutes after he struck the boys. Scroll down to get more info.

Teen Driver Granted Bail After Alleged Hit-and-Run

It has been reported that the accused Khanna has been charged with multiple offences. His Honda Accord has been seized by the police for forensic examination. As per the recent reports, he has been facing seven charges against him. The first major charge is of dangerous driving including negligent driving (occasion grievous bodily harm), failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm, failing to stop and assist after impact causing injury, proceeding through a red traffic light and two charges of causing bodily harm by misconduct while in charge of a motor vehicle.

The boy appeared before a local court and has been issued a licence suspension notice. He was also refused bail at first. The recent information is that he has been granted bail but he had to hand over his passport and international driver’s license. He has to report at Chatswood police station daily as per the reports and will be before the court on Jun 8. Khanna hails from India and is pursuing an undergrad at Macquarie University. This is his first semester at the university. The boy who was seriously injured during the accident has fractured his legs and is receiving treatment in a Children’s Hospital in Sydney. How would the court’s proceedings now and what an international student has to face after committing the crime is a matter of concern for his family. Further information is awaited. We will be updating you whenever sourced. Stay tuned.