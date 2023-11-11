Happy Choti Diwali 2023 Wishes Narak Chaturdashi Sms Messages Images Pictures

Diwali is around the corner and now people are ready for the shopping for new clothes and some new attractive stuff which they can sue to decorates their house on this festive season. 11th November we are ready to celebrate Choti Diwali. Choti Diwali is also known as Naraka Chaturdashi which is also considered as Kali Chaudas or Roop Chaudas is touted as one of the most popular Hindu festivals. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi Choti Diwali 2023 Wishes Messages Status Wallpapers Images

This year the festival which is actually Choti Diwali is fallen on 11th November 2023, and the Choti Diwali actually falls on Chaturdashi (14th day) of the Krishna Paksha as per the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar month of Kartik.

Choti Diwali is the second day of the five-day-long festival of Diwali. The Hindu literature recounts and narrates the story that the asura (demon) Narakasura was killed on this day by Krishna, Satyabhama, and Kali.

The day Choti Diwali is rejoiced and celebrated by each Hindu people in the early morning day of the Choti Diwali.

The day Choti Diwali is celebrated by following some religious rituals and subsequently Hindu people follow some festivities on this festival.

The carnival is also known as “Kali Chaudas”, where Kali means dark (eternal) and Chaudas means fourteenth, and the day rejoices on the 14th day of the dark half of Aaso.

In some parts of the Choti Diwali or Kali Chaudas is the day chosen to offer the devotees worship to the Goddess Mahakali or Shakti.

The day is rejoiced in the whole nation as on this day as per mythology Maa Kali killed the asura (demon) Narakasura.

Hence the day is also known as the Naraka-Chaturdashi, Kali Chaudas is the day to abolish evil and laziness as this stuff can make our life hell and if we remove these bad things then our life can be shine and light will be spread over our life.

Mostly Hindus started their Chaturdashi day — popularly known as Choti Diwali — with abhyang snan. The following day is known as Naraka Chaturdashi as on this day the Goddes Kaali killed Narakasura because of his bad treatment towards women.

The day is the night before Diwali, so it is also called Choti Diwali.

As per belives, those who perform Abhyang Snan or by taking bath on this day people can avoid going to narak or hell. On this day people use sesame oil (Til Ka Tel) to prepares ubtan and they also make a special face mask during the holy bath.

That is why it is also known as Roop Chaturdashi and Roop Chaudas.

At the times of abhyang snan coincides with Narak Chaturdashi and the day of Lakshmi Puja, as per the English calendar. As per the Drikpanchang, at whatever time the Chaturdashi tithi prevail earlier to sunrise and Amavasya tithi prevails post-sunset then Narak Chaturdashi and Lakshmi Puja actually fall on the same day.

Abhyang snan should be always done during moon rise but before sunrise for the period of the Chaturdashi tithi prevails.

Muhurat timings:

Abhyang Snan Muhurta — 4:47 am to 6:27 am

Duration — 1 hour 40 minutes

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins — 00:08 am (midnight) on November 13

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends — 00:13 am (midnight) on November 13

People light diyas and celebrate the day with their friends and family. Some also believe that shopping is auspicious so on the day of Choti Diwali it is very common to see Indians go for the shopping.

Here are the Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, and quotes and you can share these all with your friends and families.

Naraka Chaturdashi Wishes Greetings:

Chhoti Diwali ke Is Mangal Avsar pr,

Ap Sabhi ke Manokamna Poore ho,

Khushiyan Ap k Kadam Choome,

Isi Kamna ke Saath ap Sabhi ko,

Chhoti Deepawali 2023 ki Dhero Badhaiyan.

May d Joy, Cheer, Mirth & Merriment

Of this divine festival surround you forever.

May D happiness, that this season brings,

brighten your life & Hope the year Brings you

luck and fulfills all ur dearest dreams!

Happy Choti Diwali 2023 to all…

Happy Narak Chaturdashi/ Choti Diwali Messages:

Wishing you all good luck and prosperity on this sacred day of the Choti Diwali. God Bless you all and happiness will be always there in your life.

Naraka Chaturdashi 2023 SMS Quotes:

On this Choti Diwali may darken will be removed from your life and only light will come in your life with the blessings of God.

This is a special gift from my side on this Choti Diwali day CASH:

C-care

A-affection

S-smiles

H-hugs

Accept this love, friends…

Have a happy and safe Diwali. Good luck to all of you…!

Happy Naraka Chaturdashi Status For FB & Whatsapp:

* May This Chhoti Diwali will be as bright as it can be and it will bring abundances’ of love and light in your life which will remove the darkens from your life.