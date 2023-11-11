Lakshmi Puja Time Diwali Pooja Timings Shubh Muhurat 2023 & Wear New Clothes

As we all know, Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in India and is also celebrated with a lot of joy and happiness, and this year the Diwali festival is celebrated on 11th November 2023. Diwali is also known as Deepavali which is a festival of lights and sweets. On the day of Diwali, peoples make rangoli in front of their houses, do pooja of Goddess Maa Laxmi, burn crackers, and exchange sweets & gift items with their love-ones, family member, relatives, and friends. Now below get complete details of Diwali Pooja Time Shubh Muhurat 2023.

Diwali Laxmi Pooja Time Shubh Muhurat 2023

Diwali puja is done on the Amavasya (no moon day) of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. In 2023, it falls on October, Thursday.

Fixed Lagna Lakshmi Puja Timings

Amavasya Tithi Begins = 00:16 on 14/Nov/2023

Amavasya Tithi Ends = 00:48 on 14/Nov/2023

Pradosh Kaal Muhurat

Lakshmi Puja Muhurta = 19:11 to 20:16 Duration = 1 Hour 5 Mins

Pradosh Kaal = 17:43 to 20:16

Vrishabha Kaal = 19:11 to 21:06

Maharishi Kaal Muhurat Lakshmi Puja Muhurta = 23:40 to 24:31+ *(without sthir lagna) Duration = 0 Hours 51 Mins

Mahanishita Kaal = 23:40 to 24:31+

Simha Kaal = 25:41+ to 27:59+