Lakshmi Puja Time Diwali Pooja Timings Shubh Muhurat 2023 & Wear New Clothes

As we all know, Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in India and is also celebrated with a lot of joy and happiness, and this year the Diwali festival is celebrated on 11th November 2023. Diwali is also known as Deepavali which is a festival of lights and sweets. On the day of Diwali, peoples make rangoli in front of their houses, do pooja of Goddess Maa Laxmi, burn crackers, and exchange sweets & gift items with their love-ones, family member, relatives, and friends. Now below get complete details of Diwali Pooja Time Shubh Muhurat 2023.
Diwali Laxmi Pooja Time Shubh Muhurat 2023
Diwali puja is done on the Amavasya (no moon day) of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. In 2023, it falls on October, Thursday.
Fixed Lagna Lakshmi Puja Timings
Amavasya Tithi Ends = 00:48 on 14/Nov/2023
Pradosh Kaal Muhurat
Pradosh Kaal = 17:43 to 20:16
Vrishabha Kaal = 19:11 to 21:06
Maharishi Kaal Muhurat
Lakshmi Puja Muhurta = 23:40 to 24:31+
Mahanishita Kaal = 23:40 to 24:31+
Simha Kaal = 25:41+ to 27:59+
Choghadiya Puja Muhurat
Morning Muhurta (Shubh) = 06:28 – 07:53
Morning Muhurta (Char, Labh, Amrit) = 10:41 – 14:55
Evening Muhurta (Amrit, Char) = 16:19 – 20:55
Night Muhurta (Labh) = 24:06+ – 24:41+
Deepavali Lakshmi Puja Vrat & Rituals
On the day of Diwali, people should get up early in the morning and pay tribute to their ancestors and worship family gods. Being Amavasya day, people also perform Shradh for their ancestors. Traditionally, most Puja is performed after keeping a day-long fast. Hence, the devotees of Goddess Lakshmi observe a day-long fast on the day of Lakshmi Puja. The fast is broken after Lakshmi Puja in the evening.
