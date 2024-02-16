Churachandpur Manipur on The Boil: 2 killed as Mob Storms Offices of Top Officials

Manipur violence shows no sign of abating and it increasing day by day. Now, the latest news emerged that a mob stormed the offices of the superintendent of police and district commissioner in Churachandpur. In this incident, two were killed and more than thirty were injured. The news of this incident is making headlines at the top of the news channels and rapidly circulating on various social media pages. It is attracting the attention of people and netizens who are reaching the online platforms to know more, so we made an article and shared all the details. Let’s continue your reading and don’t any words or lines.

According to reports, this violence took place in the Churachandpur district of Manipur, India. In the incident, two people were killed and several injured when security forces opened fire on a mob that stormed the government complex housing the offices of the Superintendent of Police and the District Collector late on Thursday, 15 February 2024. Some sources also claim that the incident took place on 16 February 2024 when a mob stormed the offices of the Superintendent of Police and the District Commissioner in Churachandpur. Additionally, security forces fired into the crowd after storming the government complex.

Churachandpur Manipur on The Boil

It is reported that the Collector's residence along with the vehicles of the security forces parked near the complex called Mini Secretariat were also burnt. The attack led the state government to suspend cellular data services in the Kuki-majority Churachandpur district for five days. Two people died in the incident and both were identified as Letlalkhuol Gangte and Thanggunlen Haokip, residents of Churachandpur. Both were taken to Churachandpur District Hospital and reports said that both died of gunshot wounds, while over 30 people were injured in the incident.

The mob gathered outside the Superintendent of Police office after the news of the suspension of a police head constable from the tribal Kuki community. The head constable was suspended after a video of him with "armed men" and "village volunteers" went viral on social media. In this incident, there were around 300-400 people in the mob and then the crowd gathered and when they were stopped from entering the premises by breaking a gate, they started throwing stones. Reportedly, at least 210 people have been killed and over 50,000 displaced since ethnic violence between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kukis began on 3 May last year.