Constable Among Two Killed in Accident on Airport Flyover Near Doddajala

Today the news is coming out that a constable among two people was killed in an accident on an airport flyover near Doddajala. Two persons, including a 40-year-old police constable, were killed and five others injured when a car crashed into an SUV that had stopped in the middle of the Kempegpowda International Airport flyover near Doddajala in the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh, the driver of Devanahalli inspector Dharma Gowda, with who he was on night rounds. According to the police, the duo, on night rounds, found an SUV parked in the middle of the flyover, jammed and unable to move around 2 am. While inspector Dharma Gowda came to the extreme left to make a call for help, a speeding car moving in the same direction crashed into the jammed car, hitting Suresh. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

There were around six people in the speeding car. One of the passengers sitting next to the driver, identified as Sharath, 22, was killed on the spot, while the others were severely injured. The driver of the car suffered multiple fractures and all the injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. The police suspect that the occupants of the car, including three girls working in a tech company, were on a joy ride when the incident occurred. The police also suspect that drunken driving and poor visibility led to the accident. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Due to the impact, the cars were completely damaged. The police had to shut down the flyover for some time to clear the accident scene. The police have not yet obtained any leads regarding this incident.