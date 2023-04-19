Dakshina Kannada: Four Killed in Car-MUV Collision in Karnataka’s CCTV Footage

The sad news about a car road accident. In a car accident, 4 were killed. Three were travelling in a car and the other one was in a multi-utility vehicle (MUV). On Tuesday, around 2:30 pm this accident happened. In this car accident, four died. This car accident happened near Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada. In this car accident, four people lost their life. But the sad news about this car accident is that a four-year-old child also lost their life. This news is on trending headlines. On this page, we are sharing full information about this news. If you want to know the full detail of this news so, continue with this page.

On Tuesday near Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada, four were killed and many people injured. The accident happened between a car and a multi-utility vehicle. According to the reports, 2o were injured and four killed, including a 4-year-old child. This was very heartbreaking news for everyone. In this accident, many lost their loved ones. The people who were travelling in the car are named Ullas, who was 28, Ganesh, who was 26 and four-year-old boy Tanvik. They all are travelling in the car. Another person who died in this accident was travelling in the MUV and his name was Nethravati,28.

According to the reports, people who were travelling in the car are from Tagre in Belur taluk of Hassan. The person who was travelling in the MUV is from Chandanhalli in Belur Taluk. In this accident, many people were injured. Many people lost their father, mother, sister and etc. Police also released the injured person names. The person who was injured is Renuka, Rajesh, Sanju, Raghu, Shobha, Shivani, Hamsani, Deepa, Ganvi, Anand, Susheela, Tejas, Sangeetha, Varsha, Kusum, Nishchal, Meghana. After the accident, who was injured, was rushed to the near Hospital. Still, their treatment was ongoing.

This horrific accident took place at Nettana of Bilinele near Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada. After this accident, their chief minister paid money support to the demise family. Further, according to the police, There were more than 2o people travelling in both vehicles. Moreover, those who were travelling in a car on their way to Subramanya from Dharmasthala while those who were in multi-utility-vehicle were returning from Subramanya. Their authorities are doing financial support to their family who died in this accident. This is a very tough time for their family, who lost their loved ones. May their souls rest in peace. If we get any other information regarding this accident, we will post it on the same site.