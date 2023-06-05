Delhi: 2 Cousins Held For Killing Elderly Woman, ‘Mission Malamaal’ For Crime CCTV Footage

There is shocking news coming forward that two cousins killed an elderly woman and her daughter. Yes, you heard right this news is currently running in the headlines of the news channels and attracts the interest of many people. It is creating a great buzz on the internet and rapidly circulating on various social media pages. There is an investigation is ongoing and some CCTV Footage of this crime has been shared. Let us know the complete details about this incident and also talk about the dead individuals in this article, so read continuously and completely.

This murder incident took place in Krishna Nagar located in east Delhi, India and police began an investigation after this crime. In the investigation, a camera captured the accused persons and they were seen entering and going out. The accused persons were identified as two men who are the cousins of the dead woman. In this murder incident, a 73 years old and her daughter were killed and the accused cousins loot valuables things of the suspect home. Police shared in a statement that the accused contacted two advocates to seek legal advice before committing the crime. Scroll down to know more about this murder incident.

Delhi: 2 Cousins Held For Killing Elderly Woman

It is shared by the police that the accused carried out the murders under “Mission Malamal”, and wants to become rich by killing and looting the valuables of the suspect. The two suspects were identified as Kishan (28) and his cousin Ankit Kumar Singh (25), and they both are natives of Siwan district in Bihar, India. Kishan was currently living in Laxmi Nagar and the other is a singer who has a music band. The dead individuals were identified as Rajrani and her daughter Ginni Kirar who was 39 years old at the time of her demise. Both died found on 31 May 2023 in a highly decomposed state.

It is said that they planned the whole incident before doing and they got influenced by web series where they learned how the police work. Although, both of them have been arrested. Police get reported at 7:55 pm on Wednesday in which a person reported in which a person said to police about a foul smell emanating from a flat on the first floor of a building in Krishna Nagar’s E Block on a call. Later, police began an investigation and arrested the accused persons. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.