Delhi BJP Leader Gunned Down In Own Office, Killers Escape On Bike CCTV Footage

Police said there were three attackers in total. While two barged into the office to kill Mr. Matiala, one waited outside the building with a motorcycle. After executing the murder, all three used the same motorcycle to flee the area. Mr. Matiala’s son said his father had no enmity with anyone and hoped the police would soon arrest those involved in the murder. Although Mr. Matiala’s family has not named any suspects, the dramatic manner in which he was killed has led police to believe that a personal vendetta may have been behind his killing. According to sources, Matiala had a property dispute with some people, which is being investigated by the police.

Delhi BJP Leader Gunned Down In Own Office

The 60-year-old BJP leader, who contested the municipal polls in 2017, was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne persons at an office in west Delhi's Bindapur on Friday evening, police said. Matiala was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.