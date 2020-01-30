Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi elections to be fought on issues which affect National Capital instead of CAA-NRC issues :- The Aam Aadmi Party leader, Arvind Kejriwal is going to seek re-election for a third term. Delhi chief minister said on Wednesday that he has cleared his stand on the CAA-NRC while asserting that the assembly elections should not be fought on national issues.

He said, “We have always opposed the CAA-NRC issue and voted against it in the Parliament as well, but I believe the Delhi elections will be fought on issues which affect the national capital.”

While urging to vote for AAP, he said, “I want to appeal to the people of Delhi, especially those who belong to BJP, Congress and other parties, to vote in favour of AAP. This needs to be done because we have made the schools and hospitals efficient with much hard work, all that work should not be undone. Do not leave your parties but vote for AAP.”

Recounting the work done by the AAP government in the last five years he said that his government is contesting these elections on the basis of that work.

He said, “Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting this election on the basis of the work we have done in the last five years. We worked really hard with honesty and dedication. I have worked like the eldest son of every family in Delhi.”

He further added, “Just like the eldest son of the family, I have taken care of all the needs of a family, be it education, health, electricity, or pilgrimage for the senior citizens.”

Attacking BJP, Delhi’s CM said, “I asked Amit Shah Ji to list out good things done by the MCD, the Delhi Police and the DDA, which his government controls. They have nothing to cite from their record over the past five years. That’s why they keep doing something or the other to divert attention.”

The Chief Minister also accused the BJP of false propaganda. He said that his opponents circulated footage of abandoned and dilapidated buildings and labelled them as Delhi government schools in order to mislead the voters. At the same time, he challenged the BJP to name its candidate for the CM post. He said, “People have the right to know who their chief ministerial candidates are. I am ready to debate all issues with the BJP’s CM candidate on TV as and when announced.”

On being asked about his ambition, Kejriwal said, “I have no other political ambition. My ambition is to make Delhi the best city in the world and work for the people of Delhi. No more national ambitions. They were never there.”

Delhi, which has 70 seats, is slated to go to polls on 8 February. The counting of votes will take place on 11 February.