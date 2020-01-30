Delhi Election: Manish Sisodia is candidate to beat in Patparganj :- The Patparganj Assembly Constituency of NCT OF DELHI state is currently held by Manish Sisodia of AAP. In the 2015 NCT OF DELHI Assembly Elections, he beat Vinod Kumar Binny of BJP. Manish Sisodia got 53.64 percent of the votes.

Patparganj is one of the 70 assembly seats in the national capital, going to polls on February 8. This time around, the total number of voters from the seat are 2,29,770 and they would be casting their votes from one of the 196 polling booths in this constituency. The areas that come under this constituency are IP Extension Patparganj, West Vinod Nagar, IP Extension, Mandawali, Mayur Vihar Phase-II, Acharya Niketan, East Vinod Nagar, Kalyanvas, Khichripur Village, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Shashi Garden, Patparganj Village, and Pandav Nagar.

This seat falls under the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency which was interestingly won by BJP’s Gautam Gambhir in the 2019 General elections, where he defeated AAP’s Atishi Marlena. Manish Sisodia, who had fought from this seat in 2013, had won it with a margin of close to 50,000 votes which increased to 75,000 votes in 2015.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, the key candidates in the Patparganj constituency are Manish Sisodia of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Ravi Negi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who is the BJP Mandal (ward) president from Vinod Nagar and Laxman Rawat of the Indian National Congress.

The constituency faces issues like power cuts and irregular water supply. Apart from these primary issues, no waste management complaints are also there in the area as the waste is dumped into the streets make the place full of foul smell and prone to several diseases. The area is also known for the slum and their conditions, which have been the target of BJP for the AAP party. On Tuesday, BJP leader Vijay Goel spent two nights at Mahatma Gandhi camp slum in Shashi Garden area which, he alleged, opened his eyes to their “deplorable condition”.