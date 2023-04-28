Did John King and Dana Bash Get Divorced? CNN Host John King’s Ex-wife ‘Do Better’

The breaking news is coming that a very popular American anchor John King gets divorced from Dana Bash. This news is circulating on the internet. People want to know in detail about theirs. Is that true that John King and Dana Bash getting divorced? It is true that the CNN host is replaced? John King and Dana Bash’s news is going viral on social media. Inside Politics, John King is replaced by his ex-wife Dana Bash. This news comes on April, 28. If you want to know full information detail so, continue till the end. Let’s see this article in detail.

John King is an American news anchor. He was born on August 30, 1963. Also, he is CNN’s chief national correspondent. He was born in Boston. He complete his schooling at Boston Latin School and got a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Rhode Island. Further, he Had two children with his first wife. His two children’s name is Noah and Hannah. According to the reports, John King married Dana Bash on May 25, 2008. Dana Bash is a CNN anchor. Moreover, she has one more child with Dana Bash. Both have one son named Jonah. Jonah was born in June 2011. And then after all of this, they both get separated in March 2012.

Did John King and Dana Bash Get Divorced?

John King, 59, is focusing on voters for race 2024 presidential race. According to the statement given by John King to CNN, “This is now time to make future bright. It is my 10th presidential round. It is time to return back to my origin. Now it has only a significant role in CNN’s election of John King. He was anchoring “Inside Politics” since 2014. The network airs on Sunday morning, Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union”The Bash will continue platter as co-anchor.

In 2008, the anchor of CNN’s John King and Dand Bash got married. In 2012 they both decide to separate. They divorced just a few months after welcoming their baby. Their son’s name is Jonah Frank. According to Hollywood statements, both couples stay separate for a few months. There was no clue why they both get separated. Not only this their one close friend disclose that the activity has been ‘very difficult’. On April 30,2011 they both couples attend the White House Correspondents dinner cocktail party at the Washington Hilton. In 2007, both couples revealed their relationship after getting married. Still, both couples want to take care of their son. If we get any other information regarding this news , we will post it on the same site.