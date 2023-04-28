Who Is Abigail Zwerner? Abigail Zwerner Risked Being Shot as a Teacher Explained!

Here we are going to discuss shocking news that a teacher who risked being shot by a first-class student is told by the school district that it was part of her job. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about this incident and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about this incident. We will share everything with you What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

Who Is Abigail Zwerner?

According to Law & Crime, Zwerner, a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, was shot and critically wounded by one of her students on Friday, January 6. The shooter was named John Doe in court filings because he was too young to be named. He was said to have smuggled a firearm owned by his mother that day, and teachers repeatedly warned the school administration that the boy could be potentially dangerous. The boy allegedly shot Zwerner at 2.00 p.m. She filed a lawsuit earlier this month against the school system and administrators, citing negligence and carelessness on their part after she suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police decided not to press charges against the 6-year-old, but his mother, Deja Taylor, was charged with felony second and negligent endangerment of a child by leaving a loaded pistol unattended.