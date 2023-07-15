In this article, we are going to talk about Triple J Hottest 100 of Like a Version. It is the broadcaster’s first countdown compiling covers from their live music segment, Like a Version, which is celebrating its 20th year Voting opened on 23 May, and closed on July 10, 2023. This is a very famous annual music poll. People are searching for this in huge quantities and want to know who will be on #1. People have many quarrires regarding this news. Australian artists make up 80% of the full list, 17 artists will make their Hottest 100 debut, and only three tracks are from 2008 or earlier. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Further, in celebration of the iconic Like A Version segment, triple j has dedicated the Hottest 100 countdown to highlighting the best covers and reinventions of popular songs that have graced their airwaves over the years. The triple j Hottest 100 Like A Version countdown is a testament to the creativity and talent of both established and emerging artists. Each year, the Like A Version segment manages to surprise and captivate listeners with its unique interpretations of beloved tracks. Stay connected to know more.

DMA’s Cher Cover Takes Out Triple j’s First Ever Hottest 100 Like a Version

Netzins are hugely searching that who is #1. Ultimately, the number one spot remains a mystery until the final announcement. However, one thing is certain – the Hottest 100 Like A Version countdown is a testament to the power of creativity and reinvention in music. Regardless of who takes the top spot, the countdown serves as a celebration of the diverse and vibrant music that has shaped Triple j’s cultural landscape over the years. The Hottest 100 Like A Version countdown not only celebrates the talent of the artists involved but also the influence of triple j in supporting and promoting innovative music.

Moreover, Another contender for the top spot is Denzel Curry’s explosive cover of Rage Against the Machine’s “Bulls On Parade.” This electrifying performance has become an instant classic, showcasing Curry’s raw talent and ability to bring a fresh perspective to a rock anthem. Currently, Skegss is in the #19 spot rank. He sings the song “Here Comes Your Man”. As the countdown reaches its final stages, the tension rises. Fans take to social media to share their predictions and favorite Like A Version covers of all time. Discussions continue to spark debates and excitement, with everyone eagerly awaiting the announcement of number one. The countdown is ongoing. You can watch live updates on their official site.